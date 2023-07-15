 Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit : The Tribune India

  Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

Though the traffic has resumed through a single lane, the vehicular movement is very slow on the Kalka-Shimla NH.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 14

Tomato trade in the Solan-based Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) has suffered owing to traffic impediments on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH)-5.

The highway had remained closed for heavy vehicles for five days. Though the movement of vehicles resumed through a single-lane on Wednesday the vehicular movement was slow and marred by frequent disruptions owing to ongoing repair work.

Incessant rains which lashed the district for 48 hours have further added to the woes of the tomato growers as their crop suffered heavy damage.

According to Dr DP Gautam, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Solan, out of Rs 8.28 crore loss caused to various vegetable crops owing to the torrential rains as much as Rs 5 crore was caused to the tomato crop alone in the district.

“While waterlogging harmed the crop in plain areas, the ripe crop was washed away in the gushing water in the hilly areas. Since a majority of the fields are located long the seasonal nullahs, damage to the crop was witnessed,” said Gautam.

The last two days have helped revive the trade with the farmers visiting their fields as the rain subsided. The crop was being harvested quickly. The quality of the crop has been adversely hit. A large chunk of the local varieties suffered damage, thus fetching poor price. Disease has also been witnessed as the moisture level was high.

An APMC official conveyed that as against the usual trade of 4,000 crates of 24 kg each the trade dwindled to about 3,500 crates in the last few days though it has picked pace since yesterday after the highway was opened for traffic. As many as 4,000 crates of 24 kg were sold today.

While the premium Heem Sohna variety continued to command the highest price of Rs 112 per kg, its quantity was significantly less. The average rate registered was Rs 75 per kg. The other varieties were sold for price ranging from Rs 25 per kg to Rs 33 per kg today.

Tomato growers were appalled at the loss but they hoped to offset some of the losses as the premium variety fetched higher price.

