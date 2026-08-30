Kalka-Shimla rail services suspended till Sept 1 after landslide

Rail traffic on the Kalka-Shimla stretch has been suspended until September 1, with all trains cancelled. Officials said it may take more than a week to restore rail services on the UNESCO-designated heritage track.

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No train has operated on the route since Saturday evening after a major portion of the earth beneath the track was washed away in a landslide triggered by persistent rain.

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Related News: UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track closed as heavy rains wash away bridge

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Earlier, four incoming trains also had to be short-terminated at designated railway stations after a landslide near Bridge No. 57 between Koti and Ghumman stations on the Shimla-Kalka UNESCO World Heritage Rail Section disrupted rail connectivity on Saturday.

Approximately 391 passengers, along with 40 train crew members and IRCTC personnel, were safely escorted back to Kalka station after Train No. 52456 was short-terminated at Solan, Train No. 52452 at Koti, and Train Nos. 52460 and 52454 at Dharampur.

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Railway staff arranged seven buses to bring stranded passengers back from Solan, Koti and Dharampur in Himachal Pradesh. While local passengers left for their respective destinations, around 120 passengers were accommodated on Train No. 13052, which was specially rescheduled for 1:30 am to ensure seamless connectivity.

“Northern Railway staff carried out a swift and seamless rescue operation, avoiding any inconvenience to passengers. The entire operation was completed smoothly without any passenger complaint or refund request at Kalka station,” officials said.