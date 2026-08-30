DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kalka-Shimla rail services suspended till Sept 1 after landslide

Kalka-Shimla rail services suspended till Sept 1 after landslide

Major portion of earth beneath the UNESCO-designated heritage track washed away; officials say restoration may take more than a week

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 10:14 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Passengers being transported by bus
Advertisement

Rail traffic on the Kalka-Shimla stretch has been suspended until September 1, with all trains cancelled. Officials said it may take more than a week to restore rail services on the UNESCO-designated heritage track.

Advertisement

No train has operated on the route since Saturday evening after a major portion of the earth beneath the track was washed away in a landslide triggered by persistent rain.

Advertisement

Related News: UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track closed as heavy rains wash away bridge

Advertisement

Earlier, four incoming trains also had to be short-terminated at designated railway stations after a landslide near Bridge No. 57 between Koti and Ghumman stations on the Shimla-Kalka UNESCO World Heritage Rail Section disrupted rail connectivity on Saturday.

Approximately 391 passengers, along with 40 train crew members and IRCTC personnel, were safely escorted back to Kalka station after Train No. 52456 was short-terminated at Solan, Train No. 52452 at Koti, and Train Nos. 52460 and 52454 at Dharampur.

Advertisement

Railway staff arranged seven buses to bring stranded passengers back from Solan, Koti and Dharampur in Himachal Pradesh. While local passengers left for their respective destinations, around 120 passengers were accommodated on Train No. 13052, which was specially rescheduled for 1:30 am to ensure seamless connectivity.

“Northern Railway staff carried out a swift and seamless rescue operation, avoiding any inconvenience to passengers. The entire operation was completed smoothly without any passenger complaint or refund request at Kalka station,” officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts