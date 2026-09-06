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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kalka-Shimla railway to get tourism push

Kalka-Shimla railway to get tourism push

Annual heritage calendar, social media outreach and special coaches part of strategy

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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The railway authorities have drawn up an elaborate plan to promote the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla Railway (KSR) as a major heritage and tourism attraction. The plan was discussed at a joint committee meeting of the KSR held in Shimla, where officials deliberated on tourism promotion, preservation of the historic railway track and measures to increase its utility.

An annual calendar of programmes will be prepared to mark heritage days and other significant occasions. The authorities concerned will also use reels, short videos and other digital content to promote the KSR on social media. The Baba Bhalku Railway Museum in Shimla will be popularised among tourists, students and railway enthusiasts.

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Bhalku Ram, a self-taught engineering expert, is credited with helping British engineers survey and align the difficult KSR route, particularly the iconic Barog Tunnel No. 33. He reportedly used a stick to measure distances and placed coins at locations during surveys.

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The committee also discussed educational visits, cleanliness and awareness campaigns along the railway route, and innovative promotional initiatives. Strategies to increase bookings of special coaches and promote rail-based tourism were also considered.

The 96-km KSR, a 2 feet 6 inches narrow-gauge railway, was opened to traffic in November 1903 and is renowned as an engineering marvel.

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