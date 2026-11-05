Kalka-Shimla toy train set to go green

The iconic Kalka-Shimla railway line, a UNESCO World Heritage route, is set to embrace cleaner rail transport, with the Ministry of Railways planning to introduce a hydrogen-powered toy train to reduce pollution and promote environmentally sustainable tourism in the Shivalik hills.

The initiative is part of the Centre’s ambitious ‘Hydrogen for Heritage’ programme, which aims to introduce hydrogen-powered trains on selected heritage routes. Unlike conventional diesel-powered trains, hydrogen trains use fuel-cell technology to generate electricity, with water as the principal by-product, helping minimise environmental pollution.

Advertisement

The Centre had announced plans in 2023 to operate 35 hydrogen trains under the programme, including one on the Kalka-Shimla route. In 2024, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the Centre to explore the possibility of introducing hydrogen-powered trains on the historic track.

Advertisement

Taking the proposal forward, the Railways has completed a survey of the route and identified a site at Barog railway station for setting up a hydrogen fuel plant.

Northern Railway officials said the project had been included in the 2024-25 plans and a trial run was expected after the completion of technical and administrative formalities. They said the development would mark an important step for India’s narrow-gauge railway network, with similar hydrogen train projects also being undertaken on broad-gauge sections.

Advertisement

Officials pointed out that the over 120-year-old Kalka-Shimla line required specialised engineering solutions for hydrogen technology because of its mountainous terrain, steep gradients and distinctive infrastructure. The proposed Barog facility would play a crucial role in supporting hydrogen-powered operations. However, the introduction of the train remains subject to approval by the Railway Ministry, technical feasibility and completion of procedural requirements.

Built between 1898 and 1903 during British rule, the 96-km railway line passes through 103 tunnels and over 900 bridges, offering spectacular views of the Shivalik hills. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2008 and remains one of India’s most celebrated heritage railway routes.