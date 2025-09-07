DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kalka-Shimla train services resume after 5-day disruption

Kalka-Shimla train services resume after 5-day disruption

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Train services resumed on the Kalka-Shimla railway track after five days on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Railway services on the Kalka-Shimla railway track, which were disrupted following multiple landslides, resumed today. Three trains completed the journey from Kalka to Shimla but the occupancy was around 50 per cent, as people avoided coming to Shimla amid continuous heavy rain.

The first train arrived in Shimla around 8.45 am while the second one reached here around its scheduled time of 1.30 pm. The last train from Kalka reached the Shimla Railway Station around 5.30 pm. All trains reported around 50 per cent occupancy.

The railway track was affected due to heavy rainfall on August 31 and September 1. Huge amounts of debris had accumulated on the track at the Koti railway station, around 6 km from Parwanoo in Solan district, and the Kanoh railway station, around 33 km from Shimla. Following landslides, the railway authorities had issued a notification stating that the train services on the Kalka-Shimla railway track would remain suspended till September 5 for restoration work. The restoration work was completed and train services were resumed.

