Kalka-Shimla train services resume after 5 days

Train services on UNESCO World heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track — that were disrupted as a result of multiple landslides — resumed today with three trains completing the journey from Kalka to Shimla.

The service resumed with the first train reaching around 8.45 am in Shimla while the second train reached around its scheduled time of 1.30 pm. The last train from Kalka reached Shimla Railway Station around 5.30 pm. All the trains had around 50 per cent occupancy, with half of the train being empty.

The railway track was affected as a result of heavy rainfall that occurred in the state during August 31 and September 1. As a result, huge amounts of debris had accumulated on the railway track at Koti railway station, around six kilometres away from Parwanoo in Solan district and Kanoh railway station, around 33 kilometres away from Shimla.

Following the landslides, the Railway authorities had issued a notification which mentioned that train services on Kalka-Shimla railway track will remain suspended till September 5 for restoration work. The restoration work was initiated on the track, which has now been completed.

After clearance of debris, the trial run of the train was conducted on Saturday, and the services resumed today. The officials stated that all the five trains that ply on the track will resume its services from Monday onwards.

With the resumption of train services, the tourism stakeholders are hoping for an increase in the footfall of tourists in the town.