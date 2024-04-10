Kalpa SDM asks media to boost voter awareness

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 9

Assistant Election Officer-cum-SDM Kalpa Dr Shashank Gupta interacted with mediapersons in his office today regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He called upon the media personnel to cooperate with the district Election Department in creating voter awareness and motivating people to exercise their right to franchise for building a healthy democracy and increasing the voting percentage in the tribal district Kinnaur.

Dr Shashank Gupta said the facility of voting from home was available for the disabled voters and voter above 85 years.

He also informed the media about the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Superintendent of Election GR Saxena, Election Kanungo Tarachand Negi and other officials were also present during the meeting.

