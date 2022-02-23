Kamrunag deity leaves for Shivratri fair

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 22

Deities from the far-off areas of the district have started moving towards the town to join the week-long Shivratri festival slated to start on March 2.

Presiding deity Dev Kamrunag, also known as rain god, started travelling to Mandi along with his followers. It is believed that when the deity enters the town, rain welcomes him. Dev Kamrunag plays a key role in the festival and will stay here the seven days. Similarly, deities from the Chauhar valley are also moving towards Mandi.

The devotees, carrying their palanquins on their shoulders, walk 70 km to 80 km. The Shivratri festival will begin on March 2 and conclude on March 8.