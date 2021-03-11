Kamrunag temple caretaker alleges theft bid, video viral

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 13

Kahan Singh, a ‘kardar’ (caretaker) of the temple committee of Kamrunag deity, has alleged that some miscreants have attempted to steal money and ornaments from a lake near the temple.

Many people visit this lake and offer gold and silver valuables, besides coins and currency, to the lake while praying for the fulfilment of their wishes.

Kahan Singh said, “Some miscreants ventured into the lake on Monday to plunder the wealth of the deity. They were carrying sticks in their hands. The miscreants first locked the guards of the temple inside the room and then entered into the lake to search for valuables inside the lake. The guards made a video of the miscreants from a window of the room,” he said.

He said the video of this incident had gone viral on social media platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “A police team was sent to collect more information about the incident from the temple guards and the ‘kardar’ of the temple committee. In the video, two persons are seen carrying sticks in their hands while roaming about in the temple. It is questionable as to why they were roaming in the area at night. However, it is not clear whether they got away with any valuables from the lake. Investigation is under way.”

Sujanpur MLA Rajender Rana also raised this issue in Vidhan Sabha today. In reply to the query of Rana, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said an inquiry would be initiated into the case.