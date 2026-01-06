DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kamrunag temple closes for winter

Kamrunag temple closes for winter

Snowfall prompts shutdown of revered shrine in Mandi district till April 2026

Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
With the closure of the temple, the local administration and temple committee have appealed to pilgrims and tourists to avoid travel to the area during harsh weather and strictly follow safety advisories. File
Due to recent snowfall in the higher reaches of Mandi district, including hills of Kamrunag under Gohar subdivision, the revered Kamrunag Deity temple has been closed for the winter season. The decision was taken by the temple committee keeping in view the safety of devotees, tourists and local residents. The ceremonial closing of the temple gates was performed by the deity’s gur, Devi Singh, who confirmed that the shrine will now reopen in April 2026 when weather conditions improve.
Kahan Singh, Kardar of deity, confirmed the report and said due to recent snowfall in the region, this decision was taken by temple committee to avoid any untoward incident during winter because this region receives heavy snow during winter months.

Every year, the Kamrunag Deity temple closed for nearly four months during the winter due to intense snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. Kamrunag is worshipped as the principal deity of Mandi district and thousands of farmers and orchardists seek his blessings for timely rainfall and good harvests. Devotees traditionally bow their heads at the shrine to pray for prosperity and protection.

With the closure of the temple, the local administration and temple committee have appealed to pilgrims and tourists to avoid travel to the area during harsh weather and strictly follow safety advisories. The region receives heavy snow, making roads slippery and trekking routes extremely risky. SDM Gohar Devi Ram warned that ignoring weather conditions can lead to life-threatening situations in the remote mountainous terrain.

Last year, one incident highlighted the dangers of winter travel to Kamrunag. On March 8, eight tourists from Punjab reached the Kamrunag temple at Kamarah but got stranded as temperatures dropped to zero degree Celsius. The Gohr police, with the help of local villagers, carried out an overnight rescue operation and safely escorted the tourists to the road by early morning.

Kamrunag Deity temple is not only a major religious centre but also a favourite destination for trekkers and nature lovers. A sacred lake near the temple holds special significance, where devotees offer money and jewellery to appease the deity. Until the temple reopens in April, authorities have urged visitors to prioritise safety and respect the power of nature in the high Himalayas.

Local communities depend on seasonal tourism, but they support the decision, recognising that human life and environmental balance remain more important than winter travel or adventure activities during the winter months annually.

