Kangana doesn't pay bills, curses govt: Vikramaditya

Kangana doesn't pay bills, curses govt: Vikramaditya

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
A day after Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) clarified that actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has not paid bills, including old dues amounting to Rs 90,384 for two months, state PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday alleged that she plays mischief, does not pay bill and then curses the government.

Kangana, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, during a public meeting in her constituency recently, criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh over the "inflated electricity bills", a video of which went viral on social media.

"I received an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for one month for my house in Manali. I don't even live there. It is such a miserable condition," the 'Queen' fame actor said.

Singh retorted on Thursday, writing on his Facebook account: "Mohtarma badi shararat karti hai, bijli ka bill nahin bharti hai, phir manch par sarkar ko kosti hai, aisa kaisa chalega" (Madam plays mischief, she does not pay electricity bills, then curses government from public platform. How will this work?"

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the HPSEB said the bills amounting to Rs 90,384 were for two months, January and February, and they also included previous dues of Rs 32,287.

"The domestic connection under No. 100000838073 is registered in the name of Kangana Ranaut at her residence in Simsa village in Manali.

"It is clarified that the connected load of her house is 94.82 KW, which is 1,500 per cent more than the average electric load for a normal house. She (Ranaut) did not pay her bills from October to December on time," the HPSEBL said in the statement.

