Kangana not committed to Mandi issues: Congress

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 27

Vikramaditya Singh, Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, today questioned BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut’s commitment towards the welfare of the local community. He said that Kangana did not visit rain disaster-affected families in her own Assembly constituency of Sarkaghat in Mandi district. He alleged that her absence reflected a disconnect from the ground-level issues of the region.

Vikramaditya, while addressing election gatherings in Charkhadi, Nihri and Dehar of the Sundernagar Assembly segment, alleged that Kangana lacked knowledge of development initiatives undertaken by the Congress in Mandi. He refuted her claims of the lack of progress made under former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and MP Pratibha Singh, citing projects like the IIT, medical college and the Kiratpur four-lane road as proofs of the Congress’ contributions to the region’s development.

He accused Kangana of prioritising her commitment to the Mumbai film industry over local concerns and alleged that her limited presence in Mandi would hamper her understanding of the needs of the constituency. He said that she lacked vision or agenda for the constituency and her campaign lacked substance.

Vikramaditya asserted his commitment to the region’s development and outlined his agenda, including initiatives to transform Mandi into a smart city, establish a medical college in Kullu and improve tourism infrastructure through the construction of tunnels at Bhubhu Jot and Jalori Jot. Besides, he pledged to advocate the formation of a Himachal Regiment in the Indian Army and 100 per cent import duty on apple.

Former MLA Sohan Lal Thakur echoed Vikramaditya’s sentiments, attributing development in Sundernagar to the Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh. He said that Vikramaditya had the ability to accelerate development in Sundernagar and people should support him for the betterment of the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi