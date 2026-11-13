Kangana Ranaut booked in Shimla for controversial remarks against Sonia Gandhi

Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has been booked here for making controversial remarks against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on social media.

Atul Sharma, a Shimla resident, had filed a complaint to DGP Ashok Tewari, seeking registration of an FIR against Kangana for “promoting hatred, questioning constitutional loyalty and spreading false information”. He also sought a time-bound investigation into the matter.

He alleged that her posts contained grave insinuations about the deaths of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi and portrayed Sonia Gandhi as a mysterious foreign national. He said these inflammatory and unsubstantiated imputations were capable of disturbing public peace.

Following this, the police have registered an FIR against the MP in Shimla. SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the development saying a case had been registered under Sections 353 (false information), 356 (defamation) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation started.