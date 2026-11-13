Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangana Ranaut faces police complaint over Sonia Gandhi remarks on her memoir; Congress hits out at BJP

Kangana Ranaut faces police complaint over Sonia Gandhi remarks on her memoir; Congress hits out at BJP

Ranaut had recently targeted Gandhi over her memoir, questioning how she could remain unaware of the circumstances surrounding the killings of members of the Gandhi family, which took place years after Sonia Gandhi joined the family

article_Author
Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:04 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut. File
Advertisement

A complaint has been filed with the Himachal Pradesh Police against Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut over her alleged derogatory and misleading remarks about former AICC president Sonia Gandhi on social media.

In a complaint submitted to Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari, Capt Atul Sharma has sought registration of an FIR against Ranaut, alleging that her posts promote hatred, question constitutional loyalty and spread false information.

Ranaut had recently targeted Gandhi over her memoir, questioning how she could remain unaware of the circumstances surrounding the killings of members of the Gandhi family, which took place years after Sonia Gandhi joined the family. The remarks were made in the context of Ranaut's experience while researching and making her film Emergency.

Taking exception to the remarks, Sharma approached the DGP, seeking legal action against the BJP MP.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chief Minister's Media Advisor and Congress leader Naresh Chauhan strongly criticised Ranaut over her remarks about Sonia Gandhi, calling them unfortunate and reflective of her mindset.

Chauhan said the BJP should explain why it had sidelined experienced leaders and dedicated workers who had served the party for years and chosen a celebrity as its candidate from an important parliamentary constituency like Mandi.

He said Ranaut had frequently remained in the news for controversial statements since becoming an MP. Questions had also been raised about her role during the natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Advertisement

Alleging that the BJP had prioritised publicity and popularity over the political interests of Himachal Pradesh and issues concerning its people, Chauhan said such remarks undermined political decorum and affected the image of the state.

Making comments about an individual's life and struggles without understanding their experiences was inappropriate, he said. The BJP should explain why it overlooked dedicated party workers and experienced leaders in favour of Ranaut as its candidate from Mandi, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts