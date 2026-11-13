Kangana Ranaut faces police complaint over Sonia Gandhi remarks on her memoir; Congress hits out at BJP

A complaint has been filed with the Himachal Pradesh Police against Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut over her alleged derogatory and misleading remarks about former AICC president Sonia Gandhi on social media.

In a complaint submitted to Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari, Capt Atul Sharma has sought registration of an FIR against Ranaut, alleging that her posts promote hatred, question constitutional loyalty and spread false information.

Ranaut had recently targeted Gandhi over her memoir, questioning how she could remain unaware of the circumstances surrounding the killings of members of the Gandhi family, which took place years after Sonia Gandhi joined the family. The remarks were made in the context of Ranaut's experience while researching and making her film Emergency.

Taking exception to the remarks, Sharma approached the DGP, seeking legal action against the BJP MP.

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister's Media Advisor and Congress leader Naresh Chauhan strongly criticised Ranaut over her remarks about Sonia Gandhi, calling them unfortunate and reflective of her mindset.

Chauhan said the BJP should explain why it had sidelined experienced leaders and dedicated workers who had served the party for years and chosen a celebrity as its candidate from an important parliamentary constituency like Mandi.

He said Ranaut had frequently remained in the news for controversial statements since becoming an MP. Questions had also been raised about her role during the natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

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Alleging that the BJP had prioritised publicity and popularity over the political interests of Himachal Pradesh and issues concerning its people, Chauhan said such remarks undermined political decorum and affected the image of the state.

Making comments about an individual's life and struggles without understanding their experiences was inappropriate, he said. The BJP should explain why it overlooked dedicated party workers and experienced leaders in favour of Ranaut as its candidate from Mandi, he added.