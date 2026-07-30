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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on Gen Z trigger protest at Himachal Pradesh University; SFI burns effigy

Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on Gen Z trigger protest at Himachal Pradesh University; SFI burns effigy

The Students’ Federation of India further warned Ranaut that it would intensify its movement if she did not issue a public apology to students and if students were targeted in such a manner in the future

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:31 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. File
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The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) today staged a protest against Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks against protesting students in Delhi and demanded that she immediately issue a public apology for her comments.

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Ranaut, on her social media handles, had referred to the younger generation as “gutter chap” and called girls ugly, triggering widespread outrage among students.

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During the protest, SFI activists also burnt an effigy of Ranaut while raising slogans against her and condemned her remarks.

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Addressing the protest, SFI campus secretary Mukesh Kumar said that Ranaut’s remarks against protesting students were a grave insult to the entire student community and Gen Z. He said that such comments against students who were exercising their democratic rights reflected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “Manuwadi and patriarchal mindset”. “Insulting students instead of respecting their voices and considering their demands is contrary to democratic values,” he added.

Kumar also said that students across the country are constantly fighting for important issues such as education, employment, social justice, and democratic rights. “Therefore, it is the responsibility of public representatives to listen to students and address their issues rather than using derogatory language against them. They should respect peaceful protests staged by students, as they are an important hallmark of democracy. Any attempt to suppress the voices of students will be strongly opposed,” he said.

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The SFI further warned Ranaut that it would intensify its movement if she did not issue a public apology to students and if students were targeted in such a manner in the future.

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