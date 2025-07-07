Kangana visits Seraj areas, says govt has failed to support poor

Kangana Ranaut, member of Parliament from Mandi, today visited the rain disaster-affected areas of Seraj in Mandi district and launched a sharp attack on the state government, calling it a “corrupt regime” that has failed to support the poor at the time of crisis.

Speaking to media after assessing the situation on the ground, Ranaut said, “state government is corrupt. If they cannot satisfy their own greed, how can they help the poor? I will demand a special relief package from the Central government for the disaster-hit areas.”

She alleged that during the 2023 monsoon disaster, the Central government had released sufficient funds to the Himachal government for relief and rehabilitation efforts, but those funds were allegedly misused and did not reach the intended beneficiaries. “We will seek an account from the state government on where that money was spent,” she added.

Calling for stricter monitoring, Ranaut emphasised the need for Central oversight in the utilisation of disaster relief funds. “The central government allocates funds for the people, but they are routed through the state government. It is essential that there is proper monitoring to ensure these funds are used for public welfare,” she said.

Ranaut acknowledged the limitations of her role as an MP but assured the people of Seraj, Nachan, and Karsog constituencies that she would do everything in her power to secure Central assistance for the affected families.

During her tour in Seraj, she was accompanied by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. The Mandi MP’s remarks come amid rising political tensions between the BJP and Congress over the state’s disaster management response, with the opposition intensifying its criticism of the Sukhu-led Congress government for alleged inefficiency and lack of transparency in relief operations.