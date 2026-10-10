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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangana’s ‘burden’ remark sparks political storm in HP

Kangana’s ‘burden’ remark sparks political storm in HP

Congress ministers Negi and Vikramaditya Singh hit back at BJP MP

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. File photo
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Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday hit back at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for reportedly describing Himachal Pradesh as a burden on the Centre, calling her a “burden on earth” and demanding her resignation.

Calling the Mandi MP’s remarks unfortunate and irresponsible, Negi said an elected representative should not portray her own state as a burden. “If the state has become a burden on the Centre, why is she representing it? She should resign immediately,” he said.

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In a sharp attack, the minister added that people who voted for her must be regretting their decision. “Kangana and people like her are a burden on this earth,” he remarked.

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PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who contested against Kangana in the Lok Sabha election from Mandi, also criticised her statement, though in more measured terms.

“It is unfortunate to see an elected representative belittling her own state. We may have different political ideologies, but we cannot belittle our own state,” Singh said.

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He urged her to assess Himachal Pradesh’s development record since its formation, citing achievements in social security, education and per capita income.

“Himachal has done better than many bigger states on development parameters. So what Kangana said is highly objectionable and cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Negi widened his attack to the BJP, alleging that an “undeclared Emergency” had been imposed in the country as the party feared losing its hold on power.

He alleged that the BJP was attempting to weaken democratic institutions to retain power and claimed that the Opposition’s unity had unsettled the ruling party. “The BJP is stifling democracy and its institutions to stay in power by hook or by crook,” Negi alleged.

The exchange has triggered a political confrontation in Himachal Pradesh, with Congress leaders questioning the BJP MP’s remarks about the state and demanding accountability from an elected representative.

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