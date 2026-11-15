Kangana’s remarks on Sonia Gandhi her personal opinion, says Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has said that Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks against the Gandhi family were her personal opinion. An FIR, under non-bailable sections, has been registered against Kangana in Shimla over her social media posts targeting Sonia Gandhi following the release of the latter’s book - Belonging: A Journey of Love.

“Kangana has expressed personal opinion through her social media handle. In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their opinions. The FIR is an attempt to curb this right, which is unfortunate,” said Thakur while addressing a press conference in Shimla on Saturday. Interestingly, no other senior BJP leader has publicly defended Kangana or criticised the FIR so far. Even Thakur commented on the matter only after mediapersons asked him about it.

Meanwhile, Kangana continues to take potshots at Sonia Gandhi despite the registration of the FIR. In her latest social media post on Saturday, uploaded hours after the FIR was registered, she claimed that Sonia Gandhi visited a satellite centre soon after her marriage and that a renowned scientist died in his sleep two years later.

Kangana began her attack on the Gandhi family, particularly Sonia Gandhi, following the release of the latter’s book. Through her social media handles, she shared posts referring to Sonia as a “mysterious foreign national” and insinuating a link between the deaths of the members of the Gandhi family and her subsequent political rise. She also made remarks about the relationship between Maneka Gandhi and other members of the family.

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An FIR was registered against Kangana at a Shimla police station on Friday night on the complaint of Atul Sharma. According to the complaint, the posts insinuated a link between the deaths of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as Sanjay Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi’s subsequent rise in politics. The complainant objected to Kangana’s description of Sonia Gandhi as a “mysterious foreign national” and the manner in which she juxtaposed these historical events.