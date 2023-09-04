Kangra administration initiates measures to promote water sports

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 3

The Kangra administration has started an initiative to form societies to promote water sports and allied activities in the district. These societies will include local residents of areas, where water sports will be organised by members of hotel associations and tour operators.

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said, “CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has set an agenda of making Kangra tourism capital of the state. Promotion of water sports and allied activities is a step in that direction.”

The district administration is planning to promote water sports and allied activities but it is an uphill task as the biggest water body in Kangra, Pong Dam lake, is an internationally recognised Ramsar Wetland area. The lake receives over one lakh migratory birds every year. The Wildlife Department does not allow any water sports in the lake as it can disturb the habitat of the birds. The Pong Dam wetland is also a breeding ground for many rare varieties of birds and aquatic species, he said.

The Tourism Department has made such efforts to promote tourism in the area in the past well. Under the ADB project, tent sites and huts have been developed on the banks of the Pong Dam. Despite making an investment of crores of rupees, the tourism projects near the Pong Dam Lake have been a loss-making proposition. A water sports facility has also been developed near the Pong Dam, which is occasionally used for activities like yachting by professional sportspeople from Punjab.

However, the administration’s decision to form societies and include locals in water sports activities is being seen as a welcome step, the DC said.

