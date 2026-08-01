Kangra administration orders demolition of 26 drug-linked encroachments

The Kangra district administration has intensified its crackdown on drug traffickers by identifying 26 cases of illegal encroachments on government land and ordering their demolition.

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The decision was taken at a district-level meeting of the National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) portal chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa in Dharamsala on Friday. The meeting reviewed the progress of the state’s Nasha Mukt Himachal campaign and chalked out a multi-pronged strategy to curb drug abuse and trafficking.

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Bairwa directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to coordinate with the police and ensure the prompt removal of illegal constructions raised by drug traffickers. He also called for financial investigations under the NDPS Act and effective implementation of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act to identify and confiscate assets acquired through the drug trade.

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The DC directed officials to strengthen de-addiction committees, intensify surveillance in identified drug hotspots and improve the local intelligence network. He also stressed greater public participation through awareness campaigns involving ASHA workers, panchayat representatives and local organisations. To strengthen treatment facilities, the Health Department was directed to expand mental health services and Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda.