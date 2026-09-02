Kangra admn intensifies crackdown on drug trafficking, encroachments

The Kangra district administration has decided to intensify action against drug trafficking, including identifying properties acquired through proceeds of the illegal drug trade and removing encroachments by drug traffickers.

Advertisement

The decision was taken at a district-level meeting of the National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD), chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, held on Monday.

Advertisement

The meeting reviewed measures to curb drug trafficking, strengthen surveillance in drug-affected areas, prevent youth from falling prey to substance abuse, strengthen de-addiction and rehabilitation services and improve coordination among various departments.

Advertisement

Bairwa directed officials to ensure effective action against drug traffickers under the NDPS Act and stressed the effective implementation of provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

He directed officials to identify properties acquired through proceeds of the illegal drug trade and initiate action as per law. He also ordered that cases involving illegal encroachments by drug traffickers on government land be dealt with promptly and unauthorised constructions removed in accordance with rules.

Advertisement

All Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were directed to coordinate with the police department to ensure swift action in such cases.

The DC called for activating anti-drug committees in drug-affected areas and maintaining continuous surveillance in identified hotspots. He stressed strengthening the local information network and ensuring immediate action whenever information about drug-related activities is received.

The Health Department was directed to expand mental health and Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) services at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda. He also called for further strengthening de-addiction treatment and rehabilitation facilities.

Bairwa directed authorities to ensure regular counselling, treatment and monitoring of drug-related accused lodged in jails. He said legal action alone was not sufficient to tackle the drug menace and equal emphasis must be placed on treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration.

He also directed officials to extensively publicise messages under the ‘Nasha Mukt Himachal’ campaign through public places, bus stands, hospitals and LED screens installed by urban local bodies.

The administration will step up awareness activities in schools and panchayats. Officials from various departments will regularly visit schools to educate students about the harmful effects of drugs and encourage them to adopt a healthy and drug-free lifestyle.

The Education Department was directed to activate Prahari Clubs and organise regular awareness activities under the SAMVAAD (Systematic Adolescent Management and Value Addition Dialogue) programme. Schools were asked to immediately inform the police about any drug-related activity on or around their premises and conduct regular workshops, interaction sessions and counselling for students.

The DC also directed regular inspections of private de-addiction centres and the development of an effective mechanism for their monthly evaluation.

Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma briefed the meeting on anti-drug campaigns and action taken so far in the district.