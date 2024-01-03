Kangra admn orders rationing of fuel

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 2

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal today ordered petrol station owners in the district to keep a minimum reserve of fuel for emergency needs. He directed the filling station operators to keep 3,000 litres of diesel and 2,000 litres of petrol in reserve for meeting emergency needs of fuel. The district is facing a fuel crisis following the strike by truck drivers against a provision in a new law enacted by the Central Government with regard to hit-and-run cases.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioner also instructed the filling station owners not to refill more than 10 litres in any vehicle at a time. “In case of an emergency, the prior approval of the SDM concerned will be required. Petrol and diesel will not be allowed to be carried in any container. Emergency vehicles (ambulance, fire engines etc.) and public transport will be given priority in refueling,” he said in the order.

Jindal said that the hoarding of petrol and diesel or their black marketeering would be dealt with strictly and legal action would be taken against those violating the order, as per Section 3(1) (c) of the Himachal Pradesh Hoarding and Profiteering Enforcement Order 1977.

