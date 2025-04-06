Kangra Airport bags first spot in AAI customer satisfaction survey

The Kangra Airport, the busiest in the state, has been ranked number one in AAI ustomer satisfaction in the 2024 survey among all domestic airports in the country. To celebrate this achievement, a grand puja ceremony was organised by the airport staff. Dhirendra Singh, Director of the Kangra Airport, in an exclusive conversation with The Tribune, said, “It is a proud moment for all of us. The survey evaluates 34 points relating to overall customer satisfaction, including services during arrival and departure, security arrangements and the hygienic atmosphere maintained.”

The Customer Satisfaction Survey is conducted biannually, assessing various facilities that contribute to passenger satisfaction. With two more flights lined up with all necessary approvals, the number of flights will soon be in the double digits. Also, there are many chartered flights reaching this airstrip owing to it strategic importance and the presence of the Dalai Lama. The forthcoming TATA IPL-2025 matches on May 4, 8 and 11 are likely to increase this tally of aircraft. Dharamsala, known for its panoramic views and snow-capped horizons, is a popular destination, especially for cricket fans watching the matches at the local cricket stadium.

At present, the airport operates nine flights, two to Chandigarh, six to Delhi and one to Shimla. By the end of the month, flights to Dehradun and Jaipur will also be introduced, offering the much-needed boost to the hospitality sector ahead of the tourist season. There is a total of 300 employees belonging to various airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet and Alliance Air and security staff, including 42 of the Airport Authority of India.