Kangra airport expansion to bring bigger aircraft to region

Land acquisition for the expansion of Kangra airport at Gaggal has reached nearly 95 per cent across 14 revenue villages, with around Rs 2,400 crore disbursed against compensation awards worth Rs 2,580 crore.

Besides compensation for land, Rs 215 crore has been disbursed for relief and rehabilitation, and Rs 360 crore more is yet to be paid. The total estimated expenditure on land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation is around Rs 3,200 crore.

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Possession of the acquired land has begun, marking a major step towards the project aimed at bringing bigger aircraft to the region and improving air connectivity. Land in eight villages has already been transferred to the Tourism Department, while the process of taking possession elsewhere is under way.

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Tourism Deputy Director Vinay Dhiman said disbursement of compensation was largely complete and warned that landowners would not be allowed to undertake fresh agricultural activity on the acquired land. “Landowners can harvest their existing standing crops, but fresh sowing and new plantations are prohibited across all 14 revenue villages. Any violation will invite legal action,” he said.

The project covers 14 revenue villages in the Kangra and Shahpur subdivisions. The administration has also sought a report on seven reportedly abandoned houses and 10 other houses identified in connection with the acquisition and rehabilitation process.

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Preparations to secure the land are also gathering pace. Boundary wire fencing around the expansion area, estimated to cost more than Rs 1 crore, will be taken up after funds are released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the state government. Demarcation of land for the peripheral road has begun.

The expansion envisages increasing the runway length from the existing 1,372 metres to 3,010 metres. At present, because of the short runway, only smaller aircraft such as the ATR-72 and Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 can land. Once extended, the runway is expected to accommodate larger aircraft, including the Airbus A320, significantly improving connectivity between Kangra and major destinations. Bigger aircraft could also help reduce airfares by increasing passenger capacity on the route.

Spread over 1,269 acres at an altitude of 2,492 feet above sea level, Kangra airport’s foundation stone was laid in 1986, and the first flight operated in 1990. The runway was extended from 910 metres to 1,372 metres in 2007.

The expansion is expected to boost the region’s tourism potential, improve travel convenience and give a push to economic activity in Kangra and adjoining areas.