Kangra art to be showcased along roads during G20 meet

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 16

Kangra art will be showcased in Dharamsala city as it hosts the G20 meeting on April 19 and 20. The Kangra paintings would adorn most of roads in Dharamsala city.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, while talking to The Tribune, said recently a first-of-its-kind event, Kangra Painting Jamboree, was organised by the district administration to celebrate the Kangra painting. This was held parallel to the second edition of Dharamsala Literature Festival on Apri 7 and 8. Twenty teams with two members each were invited to showcase their talent and discuss the finer details of this great art.

The participants were given 12 themes to create their masterpieces – Masroor Temple, Kangra Fort, Migration of birds in Pong Lake, Nurpur Fort, Tea Gardens in Kangra, Gaddi Migration with livestock, Kangra Valley Train, Paragliding in Bir, Lohri at Pragpur, Khanyara/Dal Fair, Raagmala and Nayika Bhed series. Now the paintings created in the event were being put on the main roads of Dharamsala to showcase the heritage of the area, he said.

He further said Haripur, the capital of Guler, can be regarded as the birthplace of the Kangra school of Art. Earlier, under the patronage of Raja Dalip Singh and later Raja Govardhan Chand, the Guler style of painting flourished. Kangra art forms depict stories of Mahabharata, Ramayana, Radha Krishna, Rajput chivalry, battle scene, court scene, festivals and portraits of the rulers. The hill people being ardent followers of Radha and Krishna, it was natural that this became the predominant theme of Guler and subsequently, Kangra school of art, Jindal said.

Raja Sansar Chand of the Katoch dynasty was one of the rulers during whose reign, Kangra art form flourished and its fame spread to distant lands. He had a huge fondness for art and he could discuss the minutest of details of art with his artists and courtiers. Under his rule, thousands of Kangra paintings were commissioned and the Kangra school of Art reached its pinnacle, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The DC said Mukesh and Dhani Ram, two seasoned artists, can be found painting their masterpieces in Kangra art museum and teaching the art’s intricacies to the younger generation. Additionally, privately managed museums at McLeodganj and Guler offer visitors a mesmerising display of Kangra art and frequent workshops for learning this art form.

The district administration is working hard to showcase and promote Kangra art at every possible location to spread its fame and beauty. Moreover, through the Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojana, rural artisans are being trained in the traditional techniques of Kangra art to ensure its continuation across generations, he said.