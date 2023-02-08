Kangra artist's paintings exhibited in Germany

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 7

Mukesh Dhiman, an artist of Pathiar village in Kangra district, who specialises in Kangra style of painting, recently displayed his miniature paintings at an exhibition in Frankfurt city of Germany.

Kumar is part of the Indian delegation that had gone to Germany under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Textiles. The ministry had organised an exhibition-cum-demonstration of the traditional Indian art in Germany that concluded today.

Padma Shri awardee painter Vijay Sharma says Kumar is one of the talented painters in the Kangra style of Pahari miniature painting.

Kumar has been practising this painting style for the past three decades and has received the prestigious National Award for his Kangra paintings. Initially Kumar had learnt this art from Chandulal Raina of Kangra, but later received advance training from Sharma.

Sharma said that the Kangra paintings currently exhibited by Kumar are based on the theme of ‘Shingar Rasa - the sentiment of love’. It attempts to depict the romantic pranks of Lord Krishna with Radha.