Kangra BDOs told to review, update BPL lists next month

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 24

The Kangra district administration has directed 15 Block Development Officers (BDOs) of all 15 blocks to review and update below poverty line (BPL) lists in the meetings of all 760 gram panchayats in the district in April.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal issued instructions to all BDOs on Thursday to ensure the inclusion of eligible families in the BPL lists of the panchayat concerned and delete the names of ineligible ones from these lists in the gram sabha meetings.

The DC said before convening the gram sabha meetings, the BDOs had been directed to constitute a three-member committee to conduct house-to-house pre-survey. “The committee will include panchayat secretary, patwari and a local who will be nominated by the BDO of the respective development block,” he added.

Jindal further said the committee would ensure transparency in the review of the panchayat’s BPL list.

Exhorting the residents of all gram panchayats to provide correct information to the pre-survey committee and cooperate in preparing fair and transparent BPL lists, he said every resident should participate in the gram sabha meeting next month and become part of the review process so that no complaint of favouritism or inclusion of ineligible family could crop up after the finalisation of the lists. “The residents can also submit their applications to the gram panchayat or the BDO for addition or deletion of names in the BPL list before the gram sabha meeting,” he added.