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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra braces for rain fury as IMD issues orange, red alerts

Kangra braces for rain fury as IMD issues orange, red alerts

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:36 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Raging Waters: A flooded rivulet after spell of heavy rain in Dharamsala, Kangra, on Sunday.
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The Kangra district administration has stepped up preparedness measures following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days with an orange alert issued for July 20 and a red alert for July 21 and 22.

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A high-level virtual review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, was held on Sunday to assess the district’s preparedness and ensure coordinated action by all departments to minimise the risk of loss of life and property during the expected spell of intense rainfall. The Deputy Commissioner said the administration was prepared to deal with any emergency arising from heavy rain and directed all departments to keep their manpower and machinery ready for immediate deployment. He emphasised that lessons from the extensive damage caused by rains in previous years have been taken into account while planning this year’s preparedness measures.

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Appealing to residents to exercise caution, Bairwa urged people to avoid visiting rivers, streams, landslide-prone areas and other vulnerable locations during the red alert period. He said unnecessary movement in risky areas should be avoided to prevent accidents.

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He directed that district and sub-divisional control rooms should remain operational round the clock. Residents have been advised to immediately contact the District Disaster Management Centre through the toll-free helpline 1077 in case of any emergency.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure that roads and bridges vulnerable to landslides or other hazards are closed to traffic whenever necessary. Where alternative routes are available, traffic should be diverted, while personnel and machinery should be deployed at locations where no alternative routes exist.

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Health and Food Civil Supplies Department officials were directed to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines and food supplies, particularly in remote areas that could become temporarily cut off due to heavy rainfall.

Field-level officials, including patwaris, panchayat secretaries and other administrative staff, have been instructed to remain in constant communication with the district headquarters and report any developing situation without delay.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed Pong Dam authorities to provide timely advance information before releasing water from the reservoir so that residents in downstream areas can be alerted. He further instructed officials to ensure that flood-prone panchayats are equipped with warning hooters and that all remaining danger zones are properly identified and marked at the earliest.

He also asked all departments to keep emergency equipment, machinery and response teams on standby to ensure a swift response to any eventuality during the forecast period.

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