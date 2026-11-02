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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra bypass opens to traffic on trial basis; 4.5-km NHAI stretch cuts Kangra-Ranital travel time to 15 minutes

Kangra bypass opens to traffic on trial basis; 4.5-km NHAI stretch cuts Kangra-Ranital travel time to 15 minutes

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:37 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The much-awaited route ecomes operational after the completion of the Riuand bridge.
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After a prolonged wait, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday opened the Kangra bypass to traffic on a trial basis. The bypass has been built under the Bhangbar-Kangra (NH-503) project, a key section of the Shimla-Mataur corridor.

It will cut the travel distance from about 8 km to 4.5 km, giving commuters considerable relief from congestion on the existing route through the crowded Kangra bazaar. It is also expected to ease pressure on the town, particularly from long-distance buses that currently pass through its congested road.

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A trial run by the district administration to assess travel time between Kangra and Ranital showed that the journey, which normally takes over 30 minutes, came down to 15 minutes on the new route. An escorted pilot vehicle covered the stretch in just 11 minutes.

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The bypass became operational after the completion of a 155-metre bridge over the Riuand Khad, whose construction had considerably delayed the opening of the stretch.

The 4.5-km bypass comprises a 593-metre twin-tube tunnel, three major bridges with a combined length of about 477 metres, a 160-metre viaduct, a 455-metre railway overbridge-cum-viaduct and the 155-metre bridge over the Riuand Khad.

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The new route will make travel smoother for tourists and local commuters heading towards Kangra, Dharamsala and McLeodganj. Besides reducing delays, particularly in the peak tourist season, better connectivity is expected to boost tourism and economic activity in the region. The bypass will also bring the Dehra region, where a campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh awaits inauguration, closer to Dharamsala, the district headquarters.

Since the bypass has been opened on a trial basis, the NHAI has appealed to commuters to exercise caution. Motorists have been advised to observe the prescribed speed limits, follow road signage and traffic rules, and heed instructions from personnel deployed along the route.

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