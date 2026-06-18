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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra cab driver wins Rs 3 crore Punjab lottery bumper, will rebuild father’s inn in Sathana

Kangra cab driver wins Rs 3 crore Punjab lottery bumper, will rebuild father’s inn in Sathana

Kalyan Chand, who recently came to Bathinda to drop a passenger, bought two lottery tickets, and the results were declared recently

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:06 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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Kalyan Chand. Tribune photo
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A cab driver from Sathana village in Kangra district has won the first prize of Rs 3 crore in Punjab State Dear Summer Special Bumper Lottery. Kalyan Chand, who recently came to Bathinda to drop a passenger, bought two lottery tickets, and the results were declared recently.

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Kalyan Chand, who came to Bathinda with his family today, said, “I brought a passenger here and purchased two tickets with the same number in both A and B series. One of them turned out to be the jackpot winner.”

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He said, “I will now fulfil my father’s dream and rebuild our two-room inn in Sathana village. I have three children. My daughter is studying in BA Part II. Both my sons have completed Class 12. A major part of the prize money will be spent on their education and future.”

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His elder son, Gaurav, said he discontinued studies after Class 12 about six years ago and started working at a salon to support the family. The younger son recently passed Class 12 and is now planning further studies.

The lottery agent who sold the winning ticket said, “We always pray for our customers and hope they win big. It’s a proud moment for us that one of our customers has won such a huge prize.”

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Kalyan Chand’s wife, who also came to Bathinda today, said they would now share the news with relatives, as they had kept it a secret until now.

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