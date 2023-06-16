Kangra carnival to begin today

Dharamsala, June 15
The Millets Food Festival is set to be a major highlight at the ‘Kangra Valley Karnival’ that is set to begin tomorrow. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar will inaugurate the food festival on the police ground in Dharamsala.
Those coming for the fest will have the opportunity to indulge in a wide array of healthy dishes prepared from a variety of coarse grains, including ragi, bajra, jowar, kuttu and kodo.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
India to get 30 US armed drones
DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit