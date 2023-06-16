Kangra carnival to begin today

Dharamsala, June 15

The Millets Food Festival is set to be a major highlight at the ‘Kangra Valley Karnival’ that is set to begin tomorrow. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar will inaugurate the food festival on the police ground in Dharamsala.

Those coming for the fest will have the opportunity to indulge in a wide array of healthy dishes prepared from a variety of coarse grains, including ragi, bajra, jowar, kuttu and kodo.