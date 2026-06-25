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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra Child Welfare Committee seeks police status report in student suicide case

Kangra Child Welfare Committee seeks police status report in student suicide case

The deceased student was a resident of Bhulander village in Hamirpur district and was studying at DAV School, Alampur, in Kangra district

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:38 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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People stage protest at DAV School in Alampur. Tribune photo
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The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Kangra, has taken strong note of the alleged suicide of a Class XI student of DAV School, Alampur, and sought a status report from the police regarding the progress of the investigation. The committee has also directed the authorities to ensure appropriate action in the matter.

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Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Kangra, Vikramjeet Sharma, said that the committee viewed the incident with utmost seriousness as it involved the welfare and safety of a child. He informed that a status report has been sought from Sujanpur police station in Hamirpur district, which is investigating the case.

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The deceased student was a resident of Bhulander village in Hamirpur district and was studying at DAV School, Alampur, in Kangra district. The student allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, triggering widespread outrage among family members and local residents.

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According to police sources, a purported suicide note was recovered from the student's possession. In the note, the student allegedly blamed certain school teachers for harassment. The note has been taken into police custody and forms a crucial part of the ongoing investigation. Police officials are examining all aspects of the case to ascertain the circumstances that led to the student's death.

The incident sparked strong reactions from residents of adjoining villages. Hundreds of people, including family members and local residents, gathered on the school premises and staged a protest, demanding a fair, transparent and thorough investigation. Protesters also called for accountability if any wrongdoing on the part of school authorities is established during the inquiry.

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Sharma said the Child Welfare Committee is closely monitoring the matter and has instructed the police to take all necessary steps in accordance with the law. He added that ensuring the protection of children and safeguarding their rights remains the committee's foremost priority.

Meanwhile, the committee has also sought a status report in another case involving alleged corporal punishment at a private school in Sadwan under Nurpur police district.

According to reports, the principal of the school allegedly thrashed a Class VII student from Ladori village for failing to complete his homework. The incident reportedly occurred earlier this week and led to widespread anger among the student's family members and villagers.

On Wednesday, relatives of the student and local residents assembled at Nurpur police station and lodged a protest against the school administration. They demanded strict action against those responsible and called for measures to prevent similar incidents in educational institutions.

The Child Welfare Committee has directed the police to submit a detailed report in both cases and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken wherever warranted.

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