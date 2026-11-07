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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra Child Welfare Committee seeks report on infants after mother’s suspicious death

Kangra Child Welfare Committee seeks report on infants after mother’s suspicious death

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:12 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Kangra, based at Dharamsala, has taken suo motu cognisance of the suspicious death of a woman and sought a detailed report from the police on the safety and welfare of her two infant daughters, aged around one year and three months.

The matter came to the committee’s notice through a video circulated on social media, which highlighted the presence of the two young children following their mother’s death.

Taking note of their vulnerability, the CWC has written to the Superintendent of Police, Dehra, and the Station House Officer, Jwalamukhi, seeking a detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, the present whereabouts and condition of the children, their care arrangements and the family environment in which they are living.

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Kangra, and the Child Helpline have also been brought into the process to ensure coordinated intervention and necessary support.

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CWC Chairman Vikramjit Sharma said the committee had initiated action under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, particularly Section 2(14), which defines children in need of care and protection.

He said the immediate priority was to ensure that the two infants received adequate nutrition, healthcare, proper care and a safe family environment following the loss of their mother. Their circumstances would be assessed and further action taken in accordance with the provisions of the Act and their best interests.

Sharma clarified that investigating the cause and circumstances of the woman’s death was the responsibility of the police, while the CWC’s role was confined to ensuring the safety, protection and welfare of the two children. He said the committee would take all necessary steps to safeguard the rights of the vulnerable infants and ensure that they were not left without adequate care and protection.

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