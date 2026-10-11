Kangra Congress burns CEC’s effigy over ‘vote chori’

The Kangra Congress on Saturday staged a protest at Shahpur against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged “vote chori”, questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The protest was led by AICC secretary and Himachal Pradesh in-charge Chetan Chauhan and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania. Satpal Raizada, HPCC in-charge for Kangra district, was also present. The protesters raised slogans against the Chief Election Commissioner and burnt his effigy to express their anger over what they described as attempts to compromise the electoral process.

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Addressing the protesters, Chauhan questioned the Prime Minister’s silence over the allegations of electoral irregularities and said the issue concerned the credibility of the country’s democratic system.

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“When questions are being raised about the integrity of the electoral process, the Prime Minister cannot remain silent. The people of the country deserve answers, and the Election Commission must address these concerns transparently,” Chauhan said.

The protesters also condemned the arrest of Opposition leaders and activists, alleging that action against political opponents was an attempt to suppress dissent. They termed the arrests an attack on democratic rights and described them as a “murder of democracy”.

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“Democracy cannot survive if questions raised by the Opposition are ignored and those demanding accountability are arrested. The Election Commission must uphold its constitutional responsibility and ensure that every vote is protected,” Pathania said.

Democratic institutions compromised: Kaul Singh Thakur

Mandi: Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur accused the Narendra Modi-led Central Government of undermining democratic institutions and misusing central agencies to target political opponents. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he alleged that the Election Commission was failing to function impartially and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He was accompanied by former Chief Parliamentary Secretary and senior Congress leader Sohan Lal Thakur, District Congress president Champa Thakur and other party leaders.

Thakur alleged that the BJP government was weakening democratic institutions by using agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department to intimidate opposition leaders, particularly during elections. He also accused the government of attempting to influence the functioning of the Election Commission.

Raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Thakur alleged that the exercise had deprived eligible citizens of their voting rights. Referring to the process in Bihar and West Bengal, he questioned the deletion of voters’ names and demanded a fair investigation into the alleged irregularities.

He claimed that around 12.7 crore votes had been deleted across the country and questioned the lack of clarity surrounding the figures.

Thakur further alleged that concerns raised by opposition leaders over electoral roll revisions had been ignored. He called for an impartial inquiry into the alleged irregularities and demanded accountability from the Election Commission.

Condemning the alleged detention of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) protesters in Delhi, Thakur said citizens had a democratic right to protest against government policies. He accused the authorities of suppressing peaceful demonstrations and said the Congress opposed such actions.

The senior Congress leader also reiterated his party’s demand for replacing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with ballot papers, arguing that elections must be transparent and inspire public confidence.

Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take moral responsibility and apologise to voters if their rights had been violated. He stressed that protecting voting rights, ensuring electoral transparency and conducting an impartial investigation were essential to safeguarding democracy.