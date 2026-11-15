Kangra consumer panel pushes for checks on private borewell drilling firms

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kangra, has called for strict enforcement of hydrogeological safety norms by private borewell drilling agencies and directed the Jal Shakti Department to examine the need for framing regulatory guidelines and monitoring mechanisms for their operations in the district.

In an order pronounced on November 3, the commission’s Bench comprising president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur observed that unregulated, unscientific and hazardous drilling practices could endanger groundwater quality and public health. The Bench directed all tubewell drilling agencies operating in Kangra district to strictly adhere to standard hydrogeological guidelines, particularly regarding safe distances from septic tanks, drains and waste pits and the maintenance of proper casing protocols.

The commission stated that a copy of its order be forwarded to the Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Kangra, at Dharamsala, for information, necessary administrative review and the framing of regulatory guidelines or monitoring mechanisms for private drilling contractors.

The directions were issued while deciding a consumer complaint filed by Amar Singh, a resident of Chetru village near Dharamsala, against M/s Trimula Tube Well Drillers. The commission found deficiency in service after the firm allegedly abandoned a borewell at a depth of around 35 feet despite receiving Rs 40,000 as advance payment for drilling up to 90 feet.

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During the proceedings, the commission had sought a technical inspection by hydrogeologist Rakesh Kumar of Palampur. His report highlighted potential groundwater contamination risks at the site, where the water table was just eight feet below ground level during the rainy season and a septic tank was located approximately 37 feet from the borewell.

The report cautioned that the possibility of water contamination could not be ruled out and emphasised the importance of regular water quality testing. It also examined the drilling methodology and recommended the use of appropriate casing techniques in view of the geological conditions.

The commission observed that drilling operations must follow scientific procedures and adequate safety precautions, rather than compromising groundwater safety through improper technical practices.

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The commission allowed the complaint and directed the drilling firm to refund the entire advance of Rs 40,000 with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of filing the complaint until realisation. It also ordered the payment of Rs 15,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 7,500 towards litigation cost.

The commission said that the proposed regulatory framework and monitoring mechanisms should help ensure that rural and urban consumers receive safe drinking water without falling prey to unscientific drilling practices.