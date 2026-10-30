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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra Coop Bank waives processing fees for select loans under festive offer

Kangra Coop Bank waives processing fees for select loans under festive offer

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) has announced a festive offer for customers and is providing up to 100 per cent waiver of processing fees for select loan schemes. The bank will also waive credit score checking charges for eligible loan applicants during the special campaign.

The initiative aims to make credit more affordable for the general public, farmers, traders and other borrowers, enabling them to access financial assistance at competitive interest rates.

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KCC Bank Managing Director Zaffar Iqbal said that loans under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana were being offered at an interest rate of 5.50 per cent, while vehicle loans were available at 7.60 per cent. Home loans, commercial vehicle loans and two-wheeler loans were also being offered at competitive interest rates.

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He said that the bank was committed to meeting the diverse financial needs of customers and supporting their economic growth through accessible banking services.

The bank has also introduced benefits for salary account holders and savings account customers. Under its Swarnim e-Salary Account scheme, customers are provided with a group personal accident insurance cover of up to Rs 30 lakh, along with facilities such as cash credit and overdraft.

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In another customer-friendly measure, the bank has decided to discontinue charges for the non-maintenance of the minimum balance in savings accounts, providing additional relief to account holders.

Iqbal urged the residents of Himachal Pradesh to take advantage of the festive offer by contacting their nearest bank branch before December 31. He said that the bank’s objective was not limited to providing banking services but also included making financial facilities simpler, more accessible and affordable for customers.

The bank management clarified that the benefits under the special offer would be subject to the institution’s prescribed rules, eligibility criteria and applicable terms

and conditions.

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