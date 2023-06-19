Kangra cops to launch drive to register migrant labourers

Palampur, June 18
The Kangra police will start a massive campaign for the registration of migrant labourers coming to the district from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and other states.
Kangra SP Shailini Agnihotri, while addressing mediapersons here, said the large-scale inflow of migrant labourers to Kangra had become a cause for concern for the police because most of them never got themselves registered or carried identification proofs.
Recently, some cases were registered in Palampur and Baijnath about migrant labourers being involved in various crimes.
Repeated requests by the police and the local administration to migrant labourers and their contractors to get them registered at the nearest police stations had not been of much use, she said.
Many contractors engaging these labourers were also not registered with the authorities concerned. In most of the cases, even the landlords also don’t obtain any identification proof or permanent addresses of their migrant tenants.
The contractors bringing such labourers to Kangra or Palampur had been directed by the police to produce them at the nearest police stations along with their Aadhaar cards and other identification documents for registration, the SP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...
Target is to have technology 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Said this in his virtual address to the annual conference of...