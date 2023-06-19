Kangra cops to launch drive to register migrant labourers

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 18

The Kangra police will start a massive campaign for the registration of migrant labourers coming to the district from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and other states.

Kangra SP Shailini Agnihotri, while addressing mediapersons here, said the large-scale inflow of migrant labourers to Kangra had become a cause for concern for the police because most of them never got themselves registered or carried identification proofs.

Recently, some cases were registered in Palampur and Baijnath about migrant labourers being involved in various crimes.

Repeated requests by the police and the local administration to migrant labourers and their contractors to get them registered at the nearest police stations had not been of much use, she said.

Many contractors engaging these labourers were also not registered with the authorities concerned. In most of the cases, even the landlords also don’t obtain any identification proof or permanent addresses of their migrant tenants.

The contractors bringing such labourers to Kangra or Palampur had been directed by the police to produce them at the nearest police stations along with their Aadhaar cards and other identification documents for registration, the SP said.