Kangra DC asks banks to improve credit-deposit ratios, expand lending

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa on Tuesday directed banks in the district to improve their credit-deposit ratios and expand lending to eligible beneficiaries to boost entrepreneurship, self-employment and economic activity.

Chairing the quarterly meeting of the District-Level Review Committee (DLRC) and District-Level Consultative Committee (DCC), Bairwa reviewed the performance of banks during the first quarter of the current financial year, including financial inclusion, agriculture and allied sectors, dairy farming, livestock loans and social security schemes.

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He said banks in Kangra had total deposits of Rs 52,775.32 crore during the quarter, against loans amounting to Rs 13,696.26 crore, resulting in a credit-deposit ratio of 25.95 per cent. Bairwa asked bankers to increase lending under government-sponsored schemes and ensure that more eligible people received credit for entrepreneurship and self-employment. He said increased credit flow would help accelerate economic activity and create employment opportunities. He stressed the need to expand lending for agriculture mechanisation, agricultural infrastructure and Kisan Credit Cards.

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The DC called for adequate financial support to dairy farmers and livestock owners to ensure sufficient milk supply to the Dagwar Milk Plant. The committee approved the merger of Kangra Nagar bank branch with Kangra main branch, Chaitadu branch with Bagli, Sihund with Baldhar, and Chatwana Lahru with Jawali branch.