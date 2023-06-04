Kangra DC visits Sobha Singh Art Gallery

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 3

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal today visited the Sobha Singh Art Gallery at Andretta village. He was accompanied by his wife and children.

Jindal visited the art gallery, museum, art studio and art residency at Andretta. He said, it was the good fortune of the valley that the legendary artist chose to settle in Kangra after the partition and made a significant contribution to the art and culture of the region.

The gallery is a treasure house of fabulous art works and memorabilia of Sardar Sobha Singh. His daughter Bibi Gurcharan Kaur presented his famous ‘Kangra Bride’ painting to the DC.

Jindal said that he wished the art gallery and museum would continue to enthral the visitors. He added that efforts would be made to develop the village so that visitors could get better facilities.