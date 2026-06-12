Kangra detects 216 fresh HIV infections last fiscal

As many as 216 new HIV-positive cases have been detected in Kangra district during the financial year 2025-26, underlining the continued need for awareness, timely testing and treatment services.

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The figures were shared during a district-level consultation meeting on HIV/AIDS control and awareness held in Dharamsala on Thursday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Vinay Kumar.

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Of the 216 newly detected cases, 168 are men, 46 women and two transgender persons. Officials informed the meeting that 62 of the cases belong to high-risk groups.

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Addressing the gathering, the ADC said coordinated efforts in awareness generation, testing and treatment remain essential for controlling the spread of HIV.

“HIV/AIDS is not merely a health issue but also a matter of social awareness, sensitivity and collective responsibility. Misconceptions and discrimination against people living with HIV must end. Only then can we ensure a dignified life for those affected,” he said.

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He added that strengthened awareness campaigns, testing facilities and treatment services, coupled with coordinated efforts by all departments, would help achieve the goal of an AIDS-free India.

The meeting reviewed the HIV/AIDS situation in the district, progress under the National AIDS Control Programme, the impact of HIV on children and the need for enhanced inter-departmental coordination.

Kumar directed officials to ensure timely HIV screening of all pregnant women to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Vivek Karol informed the meeting that Kangra currently has nine Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs), three District Screening and Referral Centres (DSRCs), one Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre, two Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centres and 98 Red Ribbon Clubs functioning under the National AIDS Control Programme.

District Health Officer Dr RK Sood said the Government of India’s Mobilisation for AIDS Safety Campaign aims to bring HIV under effective control by December 1, 2027, while also working towards eliminating mother-to-child transmission.

Referring to the India HIV Estimates 2025 report, he said Kangra is among the three low-priority districts in Himachal in terms of HIV prevalence. According to official estimates, the district has 2,256 people living with HIV, of whom 2,119 are currently receiving treatment. Viral load suppression has been achieved in 1,456 patients, indicating positive treatment outcomes and effective disease management.

The meeting also reviewed welfare schemes for HIV-affected individuals and children and discussed measures to strengthen legal protection, social inclusion and awareness initiatives across the district.