Kangra eateries to stay open till 1 am, dhabas 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 30

In view of the New Year celebrations, the Kangra district administration has allowed all eateries in the district to operate till 1 am, while roadside dhabas have been allowed to operate 24x7.

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said the decision had been taken in view of large number of tourists descending in the region for the New Year celebrations. “We do not want tourists to face any kind of harassment. A traffic plan has been put into place to prevent traffic jams in the region,” he said.

Hotel and restaurant association president Ashwani Bamba said it was a welcome step on the part of the district administration. Tourists are coming to hill stations to enjoy and celebrate New Year. Opening up of the eateries till late in the night will help the tourists, he added.