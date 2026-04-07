Kangra grinds to halt as transport unions protest centralised testing

A collective strike by taxi unions and private bus operators on Monday brought normal life to a standstill across Kangra district, triggering road blockades, severe traffic congestion and widespread disruption from Dehra and Shahpur to Dharamsala, Kangra and even Bir-Billing. The protest was sparked by the government’s decision to replace 21 long-established vehicle passing centres with a single Automated Testing Centre (ATC) near Lunj, an issue that has united private transport operators across the region.

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From early morning, groups of taxi operators assembled at key junctions, blocking arterial routes and causing prolonged traffic snarls. Protesters argued that centralising vehicle fitness testing at one location is impractical for a geographically expansive district like Kangra. Many operators now face travel distances of up to 200 km to comply with mandatory vehicle passing norms, a move they say is both costly and logistically unviable.

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The strike saw participation on a massive scale. According to Kangra District Operators Union president Sanjay Sharma, nearly 10,000 vehicles, including taxis, private buses, trucks and autorickshaws, remained off the roads. Operators also flagged regulatory complications, noting that school buses and autos, which are restricted to limited operational radii, would require special permits to undertake such long journeys for testing.

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The impact extended beyond transport. Private schools across the district remained closed following advisories issued by managements anticipating disruption and safety concerns for students. The strike also hit the tourism sector at a crucial time, with visitors facing delays and limited mobility in key destinations.

In Dharamsala, the district headquarters, a major demonstration was staged near Gandhi Chowk on the route to McLeodganj. Members of the McLeodganj Taxi Union, along with other groups, held a vociferous protest. Union president Ashok Sharma demanded either the restoration of the earlier decentralised manual system or the establishment of multiple ATCs, one at each of the previous locations. He alleged that the privately operated ATC has already begun to inconvenience thousands of transporters.

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District authorities, including the SDM and ADM, Kangra, engaged in negotiations throughout the day to defuse the situation. ADM Shilpi Beakta stated that the state government has taken up the matter with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and that relief is expected soon. However, unions have warned that the agitation will continue until concrete assurances are provided.