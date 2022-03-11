Kangra hospitals get Rs1.75-crore equipment

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 10

Newly upgraded hospitals in Kangra district have received medical equipment under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme. Equipment of Rs 1.75 crore was handed over by Colgate-Palmolive through the district administration in Shahpur, Dehra, Jawali, Baijnath, Nurpur, Indora community hospitals of Kangra district. The equipment include ultrasound machines, X-ray machines, ICU beds, refrigerator vaccine and van instruments.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that Colgate-Palmolive had proposed to provide equipment in various hospitals of the district under the Corporate Social Responsibility on behalf of the district administration and the Health Department. On Monday, Colgate-Palmolive’s Plant HR Manager Lokesh Manocha handed over the medical equipment to the district health authorities.

He said 150 beds had been provided for Shahpur, Dehra, Jawali and Baijnath community hospitals, 60 ICU beds for Indora and Nurpur Hospitals and two ultrasound machines had been provided for Dehra and Shahpur hospitals. —