Kangra included in JICA project, Rs150 cr to be spent in district

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 27

Kangra district would also be included in Rs 800-crore Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project being implemented in the state. Minister for Forest, Sports and Youth Affairs Rakesh Pathania said this while addressing a press conference here today.

The minister said that Rs 150 crores would be spent under JICA project in Kangra district. Under this project, self-help groups would be financed to make women in rural areas self-reliant by increasing their income.

The minister said the units to be installed under the project would include plants for processing butter and desi ghee out of milk that would help villagers increase the shelf-life of their milk products and also get better prices.

Pathania said the village level SHGs would also be provided finance for mushroom farming or generating any other product that increases their income.

The minister said he was planning to revamp plant nurseries in the state. A separate department was being created under the forest department to take care of nurseries. The department of forests was planning to organise international bird festival in Pong Dam area of Kangra district in April. Ornithologists from across the world would be invited for this festival. This would help promote eco-tourism in Kangra district, he added.

Promoting dairy farming