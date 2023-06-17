Kangra Karnival begins in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, June 16
The Kangra Karvinal, a 15-day cultural festival being organised by the district administration, was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar today. The festival would continue till June 29.
Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the event would replace the Summer Festival of Dharamsala, which was discontinued by the previous BJP government after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
Kangra Karnival would have four cultural nights. Local artistes would present Himachali folk music today. Punjabi musical night would be organised on June 17, local musical bands would perform on June 18, while the audience would enjoy fusion music on June 19. Millet meals is the theme of the event.
