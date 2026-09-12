Kangra land deals under Vigilance lens

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has intensified its crackdown on alleged illegal land transactions and manipulation of revenue records in Kangra district, with around half a dozen property dealers coming under its scanner.

A senior officer of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau said the bureau had initiated action against property dealers allegedly involved in irregular land deals in Kangra, Dharamsala, Palampur, Gaggal and other prominent locations. He said FIRs had reportedly been registered in some cases after preliminary investigations allegedly unearthed evidence of violations and manipulation of land records. Some revenue officers and around half a dozen persons have already been booked under different sections of the BNS.

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The widening probe has sent ripples through the real estate sector in the district, particularly as investigators are also examining the alleged role of officials and employees of the Revenue Department in facilitating questionable transactions.

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The investigation is reportedly focusing on how land deals involving substantial amounts of money were processed, how revenue records and other official documents were allegedly manipulated or facilitated and how land use was changed. Investigators are also examining whether certain transactions were carried out in violation of the Himachal Pradesh Land Tenancy Act, 1972.

The alleged involvement of government officials, if established, could significantly widen the scope of the investigation. Vigilance officials are likely to question revenue officials and employees wherever their role emerges during the course of the probe.

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The crackdown assumes significance as Kangra has witnessed rapid growth in real estate activity in and around Palampur, Kangra, Dharamsala and Gaggal, leading to increasing demand for land. Investigators are believed to be examining transactions in which property dealers allegedly acted as intermediaries and helped facilitate land purchases or transfers.

The latest action has also raised questions over the functioning of the revenue machinery and monitoring of land transactions in the district. If the probe establishes collusion between private players and government employees, the agency could initiate action against officials found responsible.

With the investigation continuing, attention is now focused on the next course of action by the Vigilance Bureau and whether the probe leads to further FIRs, arrests or departmental action against officials.