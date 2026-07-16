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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra leads Himachal in TB prevention

Kangra leads Himachal in TB prevention

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:16 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Kangra has emerged as the best-performing district in Himachal Pradesh under the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan by achieving an impressive 91 per cent coverage in providing TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) to eligible household contacts of the patients during 2026, setting a benchmark in the state’s mission to eliminate TB.

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Officials said the household contacts of TB patients were at the highest risk of contracting the disease. While early diagnosis and treatment cure tuberculosis, preventive treatment helped stop the eligible contacts from developing active TB, making it one of the most effective strategies to break the chain of transmission. Following the vision of “Prevent, Find, Treat and End TB,” Team Kangra adopted a comprehensive approach involving systematic household contact investigations, timely chest X-rays and diagnostic evaluation, intensive counselling, real-time monitoring through the Nikshay portal, and close follow-up by frontline health workers.

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According to the official data, 1,708 household contacts of TB patients were enrolled in the district during 2026. Of these, 1,530 eligible contacts were started on TB Preventive Treatment, while 34 people diagnosed with active tuberculosis were immediately put on anti-TB treatment. With only 144 eligible contacts yet to be covered, Kangra has achieved the highest TPT coverage in Himachal Pradesh at 91 per cent.

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The district administration is now aiming to increase the coverage to 95 per cent by enrolling the remaining eligible contacts under the three-month weekly TB Preventive Treatment (3HP) regimen. District Health Officer-cum-District TB Officer Dr RK Sood said the achievement underlined the importance of prevention alongside treatment in the fight against tuberculosis.

Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, Dr Vivek Karol congratulated Team Kangra for the achievement and credited the success to the coordinated efforts of the District TB Centre, medical officers, TB Health Visitors, Senior Treatment Supervisors, pharmacists, health workers, Community Health Officers, ASHA workers, laboratory personnel and the programme staff.

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