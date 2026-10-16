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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kangra man nabbed for raping minor daughters in Dharamsala

Kangra man nabbed for raping minor daughters in Dharamsala

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:03 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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A migrant labourer accused of sexually assaulting his two minor daughters was arrested on Wednesday, a week after a case was registered against him, following medical examinations of the girls confirming rape.

The case was registered on October 7 after the girls, who study at a school run by an NGO, reportedly narrated their ordeal to their aunt. The aunt informed the NGO, which subsequently alerted the Childline. The medical examinations of the victims confirmed rape. The accused was arrested on Wednesday evening, Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma said on Thursday. Prof Ajai Srivastava, chairman of the Umang Foundation, said that the alleged sexual abuse had continued for some time. However, the matter was not reported to the police though the mother and other members of the community purportedly were aware of it.

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The girls’ mother initially refused to give consent for their medical examination but later agreed to it. Srivastava alleged that the victims were being pressured by family and community members to retract their allegations. He alleged leniency on the part of the police.

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