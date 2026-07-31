Kangra mourns former Army Chief General VN Sharma

Kangra district is mourning the passing of General VN Sharma, the 14th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), who died at the age of 97. He served as Army Chief from 1988 to 1990.

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General Sharma will be cremated on Saturday morning at Brar Square Cremation Ground in Delhi. News of his demise evoked an outpouring of grief across Kangra, where people remembered him not only as an accomplished soldier but also as a humble son of the soil whose achievements inspired generations.

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Tributes poured in from his friends and admirers, who recalled his warmth, wisdom and inspiring anecdotes.

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“What an amazing journey he had. His remarkable stories will stay with us forever,” they said.

Born on June 4, 1930, General Vishwa Nath Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, was commissioned into the Indian Army in June 1950. He was the first President’s Commissioned Officer to rise to the position of Army Chief. He led the Army during a crucial phase between 1988 and 1990, earning widespread respect for his professionalism and leadership.

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General Sharma was the youngest brother of Major Som Nath Sharma, Independent India’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee, who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1947-48 Kashmir operations. Their father, Major General Amar Nath Sharma, also served the Army with distinction, while his elder brother, Lieutenant General Surindra Nath Sharma, now 103, was the Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

The Sharma family’s roots remained firmly embedded in Dogra heartland, and they had settled in Dadh village of Kangra, a region that proudly cherishes its extraordinary military legacy. General Sharma had recently travelled from his ancestral village to his residence in Delhi’s Defence Colony.

His passing marks the end of an era and the loss of one of Himachal Pradesh’s finest soldier-statesmen.