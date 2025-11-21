Kangra mourns loss of pilot Namansh Syal in Tejas crash at Dubai Air Show

A pall of gloom descended on Patialakad village and the entire Nagrota Bagwan area in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district after Wing Commander Namansh Syal, 34, of the Indian Air Force, was martyred when the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft crashed during a practice sortie at the 19th Dubai Air Show on Friday afternoon.

Wing Commander Syal, known for his discipline and exceptional service record, was posted at the Hyderabad airbase. He is survived by his wife Afsaan, also an Indian Air Force officer, and their five-year-old daughter.

His father, Jagan Nath, a retired Army officer who later served as a principal in the Himachal Pradesh Education Department, and his mother Bina Devi were in Hyderabad to meet their son and daughter-in-law at the time of the tragedy.

Mamta, pradhan of Patialakad village, said the Syal family’s house had been locked for several days. “I spoke to Bina Devi ji after hearing the heart-breaking news. She was unable to speak… completely shattered,” Mamta shared, her voice heavy with emotion.

The shocking incident has left the region devastated yet proud of its brave son. The residents remember Syal as a committed officer who faithfully carried out his duties until his final moments.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed profound grief over the loss, stating that the nation has lost a courageous and dedicated pilot. He said Flight Lieutenant Syal’s bravery and unwavering commitment to the nation would always be remembered, and extended deep condolences to the bereaved family.

According to the village pradhan, the mortal remains of the martyr are expected to reach his native village by Sunday. He will be cremated with full military honours.

“His supreme sacrifice has left an unforgettable mark on every heart in Patialakad. He will always be remembered as a brave son of the soil,” said former pradhan Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary.